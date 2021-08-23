Brainstorming on broadband

Brainstorming sessions can’t be used as thinking sessions. The only way a brainstorming session can flourish is if the team comes prepared. I usually give the team a couple of days after the brief to think and jot down their thoughts. That way the session is free flowing and fertile. This is especially useful on a virtual call where interpersonal interactions are restricted. Long periods of thinking can lead to a break in conversations that can lead to a break in the momentum of the discussion.