Brand communication: Skin-deep versus skin-in-the-game

All the world’s staged

In 'The Presentation of Self in Everyday Life', Erving Goffman uses the metaphor of a theatre to describe human interactions. Backstage is where "the performer can relax; he can drop his front, forgo speaking in his lines, and step out of character." On stage, though, there is a performance to be delivered. These days, thanks to the proliferation of social platforms, the ‘backstage’ is shrinking. We’re always 'on show' for some audience - on Instagram/Facebook/LinkedIn/Twitter, and yes, TikTok.

The same goes for brands as well. Advertising, PR communication, social media content, all ‘performances’ are not just watched, but connected, too, with everything that is known about the brand. Every expression is an impression. Goffman emphasises that the audience is also a part of the performance, and without their tacit agreement, the show would fall apart. Taken together, this means that the option to be selectively woke is disappearing.