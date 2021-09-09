Branding darshans from Lord Ganesha

Just as milestone setting, helps people complete their targets whilst running a long race; brands also do well in embracing the same principle. Brands in the Ed Tech space, like Byju’s, Unacademy and Harappa Education, have internalized this concept rather well. They keep prompting users about the next modules they need to take up, and how far they are from course (and module) completion. And reports indicate, these prompts do help in students managing to finish their learning all the way through. It is often said, people will be willing to go the extra mile when they sight a milestone, and that does not just apply to devotees walking towards the beach on immersion day.