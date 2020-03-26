Branding in times of Coronavirus

Care for your customer – Brand loyalty is all about making the customer feel that the brand is his 'own'. It is not about the colour of the logo, or the emblem. It is all about the brand’s ability to satisfy its customers' personal needs, and that it cares about them. For example, when a bank advertises about COVID-19 prevention measures, but doesn’t even sanitise its own ATM then a customer may feel that the brand doesn't cares about him. When a hospital advertises its infrastructure, the customer may not notice it. But, when the hospital provides sanitisers for free, it may connect with the general public. When a retail showroom announces discounts, the customer may not even look at it. But, if it gives out masks to the general public, it may get noticed. In short, is it not about shouting in the customer's ear, but simply telling him that they will help him overcome these tough times.