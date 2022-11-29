Branding lessons with 'Big B'

All present compelling cases for brands starting out, to keep believing in themselves and their idea. Sometimes, this is the most vital ingredient for success. Look back at the interviews of several unicorn startup founders, and unerringly find them all talking about having to get through this phase. Having to give the inner voice precedence over all others. Because sometimes, even venerated experts get it completely wrong. Faith, it is said, can move mountains; but it can also do wonders for a brand's success over the long run.