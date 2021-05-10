Conscience has left the building; what remains are humanlike ruins

Under this pressure advertising agencies have started hiring young people for lesser salaries, made people with lesser experience the leaders of the clan and this inexperienced lot usually is seen nodding to the whims and business ambitions of management. Charging less, bowing to the client became the norm. And in this paranoid race valuing people became a thing that ‘weaklings’ do, a deterioration that has been rampant for the last 3-4 years has now risen to the obnoxious level of ‘let's not even value life’ because all that matters is ‘Business’ with a capital ‘B’. This is the demise of any and every ethic, humanity and empathy that ever breathed in this beautiful creative industry. It has been reduced to a mindless, maniacal race to get higher and higher, stepping on and over the people who work for you and their families.