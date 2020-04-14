Creative playbook for brands in a strange new world

No doubt, most students will miss a considerable chunk of their academic year, with international students risking losing an entire year. The much anticipated edutech revolution will finally get the propulsion to take off as homeschooling becomes a necessity. Parents realise that new pedagogies in education are fun, transforming learning into engaging daily group activities for the family. An interactive education with a programmatic understanding of the student makes for an incredible experiential learning platform. While this may not take over the 'good ole school' brick and mortar establishments any time soon, imagine for a moment, students appearing online for all their board exams and express education so that they can focus more on their interests and vocations. Bespoke training and syllabus for all could be a new reality.