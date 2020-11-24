CRED… not everyone gets it: A copywriter's take

Another thing that made me sit up and notice this campaign, was the approach. And this where I would like to give full credit to the client. I have always been a believer of the idea that best pieces of work in our industry are only born out of instinctive gut feel and not research and analysis. And this campaign proves me right yet again. It clearly looks like a one-line brief from the client, given straight to a creative, with all PPTs, planning, research, quali, quanti, aunty, all weeded out. I may be wrong, but that’s what it looks like to me. It takes a lot of guts to do it this way. Because there is only yourself to blame if it doesn’t work. And thankfully, on this one, their conviction paid off.