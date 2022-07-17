Dare 2 communicate: an insider’s view of D2C brand communication

Even in rough situations like the (COVID) pandemic, many D2C brands came forward and contributed to the welfare of the masses. Acts like these when communicated to consumers, allow them to feel the impact created by the brand. A simple note on the website, or an email communication on the cause, an open letter seeking support from consumers to help raise funds, or directly contributing to the cause and inspiring consumers to also do so through social media and other channels are some methods of keeping people informed and aware about their activities.