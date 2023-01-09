Death of broad-based marketing in the era of performance marketing

With the world shifting to the Internet for everything, from understanding if flex workspaces are for them, to reading reviews online on best flex workspaces near them and finally choosing which one they should sign up for - consumers are on the web from need creation/validation to brand choice. While 2020 came as a rude shock to many businesses that had never considered digital marketing in the first place, COVID accelerated consumers' shift to e-shopping, which ultimately resulted in the closure of numerous companies without an online presence.