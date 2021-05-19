Decoding Agency Culture - An Ad Man’s Perspective

Leadership to Drive Culture

Culture has always had a top-down approach. The way an organisation functions will be influenced by those who dictate the pace of the place. As a leader, if I expect my immediate team to be available post designated working hours and work through the weekend, it is obvious that the same attitude will percolate into their respective teams as well. A leader defines what is acceptable and what is not. When it comes to upholding culture, leaders need to learn to adhere to balancing work and personal life.

What we Can Learn from the French: There are innumerable international best practices that we can try to emulate at work. For example, France passed the “Right to Disconnect” law which stipulates that employees cannot be held accountable for not responding to work messages/calls outside of designated work hours.

Making Work Life Balance Cool: Social media has made the ‘hustle’ culture very impressive. Our feeds are replete with posts of people who believe it is cool to be working beyond designated hours or running on coffee and little sleep. We have accepted this as a standard cultural practice by glorifying and celebrating it on social media. What one really needs to ask is when should one draw the line while trying to impress the manager?

Change in Perception Internally: Change needs to trickle down from the top-down. Any employee who has been working diligently during the regulated hours should not be made to feel guilty for wanting to log off at acceptable working hours. In fact, as leaders we need to not only try to appreciate the attitude but also implement the same with our clients.

Work Ethic at an Individual Level: As an industry, we are all guilty of leaving things to the last minute and taking multiple long breaks or getting distracted by social media. As individuals, we need to try to implement an environment that values digilience over anything else. It is crucial we appreciate employees who work smart and hard throughout the day to create time for themselves at the end of the day. It is very important in setting context to culture and expectations for all.