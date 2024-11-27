Decoding Gen Z’s content diet

Gen Z is leading the charge in reshaping how we consume, create and connect in the digital landscape. For brands and marketers, understanding this generation’s unique 'content diet' is no longer optional—it’s essential.

Scrolling through culture, not just content

For most Gen Z, scrolling isn’t just an activity—it’s a cultural exploration. Platforms such as Instagram’s Explore Feed or YouTube Shorts recommendations mirror the reflections of individual personalities, feeding users with a mix of their core interests and the latest trends. Not limited to their followers-based content, instead, Gen Z consumes content tailored to their niches: whether it’s fitness, sneakers, or memes.

Their feeds provide valuable insight: two users of the same age may experience entirely different content due to their unique vibes. Brands need to recognise this diversity and tap into hyperrelevant subcultures rather than take a one-size-fits-all approach.

Mindless scrolling and thoughtful marketing

Time and mood often dictate Gen Z's scrolling habits. During mealtimes, they may seek out content that matches their cravings—funny takes on food choices, quirky snack hacks, relatable jokes about never knowing what to order. or month-end budgeting jokes. Nighttime? That’s when “self-sabotage” and melancholy content take over.

This is where brands can shine by staying near trending themes. It’s not just about knowing what’s viral—it’s about understanding why it resonates and crafting content that feels organic to that moment. For instance, Swiggy Instamart’s witty Hinglish videos set to trending audio are a masterclass in marrying relatability with timeliness.

Gen Z: The creator-consumer hybrid

Unlike previous generations, who were primarily passive consumers, Gen Z is actively shaping online culture—not just scrolling through memes—they’re making them. This dual identity as creators and consumers demands a fresh approach from brands.

To connect effectively, brands must adopt their language, embracing Gen Z lingo, regional dialects, and self-aware humour to genuinely feel like part of the conversation rather than an outsider.

Engaging with trends early is essential, but authenticity is key—Gen Z can easily spot a try-hard. Content must also cater to their short attention spans, delivering bite-sized, relatable, and punchy brilliance that keeps them coming back for more.

From aspiration to representation

While millennials craved aspirational content, Gen Z seeks representation. They’re drawn to content that mirrors their reality—flaws, quirks, and all. This is why meme culture resonates so deeply; it’s a collective sigh of “same!” across timelines.

For example, a fitness-focused brand like AJIO Active can connect by creating memes about skipping leg day or celebrating small gym wins. Pair this with a Hinglish caption, and you’ve struck gold.

The four pillars for brands

To resonate with today’s audience, brands need to focus on a few key areas. Staying current with trends is essential, but these must align with the brand’s voice—for example, using “sigma male edits” to creatively highlight product features can leave a lasting impression.

Relatability is equally important; content built around shared experiences, like office humour or exam stress, tends to strike a chord. Representation matters too, as audiences want to feel seen through authentic depictions of diverse lifestyles, regional subcultures, and everyday struggles.

Lastly, relevance is crucial—whether it’s tapping into their passion for street food or new dance trends, brands must cater to the core interests of their audience.

Infinite content, finite engagement

Gen Z craves infinite scrollability but engages only with content that truly resonates. For brands, this means focusing on quality over quantity. Serve them content that fits their vibe—relatable, humorous, and unapologetically real.

Gen Z isn’t just shaping the future of content—they are the future of content. Brands that understand this and adapt to their ever-evolving tastes will not just survive but thrive. It’s time to stop selling and start vibing.



