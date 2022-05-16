Decoding the millennial and beyond influence in shaping the alco-bev marketing trends in 2022

Inclusive approach to messaging: As the world, driven by the Gen Z, is increasingly moving towards gender neutral and non-binary identities, an extremely open, inclusive and respectful approach towards consumer engagement is the need for any brand that looks to thrive and cater to the new breed of world citizens. Gone are the days when an alco-bev brand could showcase an alpha male with his whisky or a classy woman of society with her wine, to drive brand aspirations.