Did Whatsapp’s new policies spark an Exodus?

It’s been over a decade since Humbly’s quote. And with systematic democratisation of data across industries, the ownership of data today is valued less than what it was just five years ago. Which brings me to the question: what's the value of one’s privacy? Edward Snowden took on the NSA in 2013. While the act was a brave and righteous act, in retrospect, it seems like a blip. However it created awareness about ‘privacy’. This would amplify in 2018 with the onset of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The public was now more aware of how data can be misused in the hands of the wrong people. While data today has altered every industry, right from medicine and consumerism at its very core, the question is when do companies need to have a moral code and when do people need to take proactive measures to protect their own privacy? How much information is too much? And how little data, is too little?