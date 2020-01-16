Digital Audio Advertising Trends to Listen for in 2020

At a time when users have become comfortable interacting with digital assistants on their phones and smart speakers, voice-enabled advertising takes consumer engagement to the next level. New voice ads will allow for more interaction, where users can ask for more product information or respond to the call-to-action. They will also give brands a more concrete idea of how many people have been listening to and taking action on their ads.

In 2019, global marketers like Unilever began to experiment with voice-enabled advertising. While India's digital audio market faces complexities related to language and accents, major stakeholders have been working towards overcoming some of these challenges. In 2020, we see the Indian digital audio market making huge strides in the direction of voice-enabled advertising, offering new creative outlets for marketers.