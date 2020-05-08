BMW's marketing head on five digital transformation trends to watch out for

(5) Events will need to be reimagined

Experiential events, conferences, music festivals have been a main stay for many car and auto manufacturers across the world and for a long time. Extensive value was derived from investing in these events in an age where customer, media, enthusiasts and the general population would be introduced to products in the right environment and the right settings. This fed into the over all brand positioning of these products while also driving aspirational value. With the pandemic and the digital reality of our world, this too will shift and change. To be sure, events will not disappear, not for the long term anyway but they will need to be reimagined along more modern, progressive and digitally enabled lines. Think of the depressed circus acts and how Cirque du Soleil reimagined this to be come a global powerhouse. Event will be increasingly hybrid in nature, with strong offline and online components – both able to stand on their own legs in terms of content, positioning and reach.