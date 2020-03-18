Double Oreo by Chiara Ferragni - an influencer marketing case study

Oreo has collaborated with Chiara Ferragni to launch a special edition product with packaging. It is also launching a capsule collection inspired by her.
Cookie brand Oreo has gone ahead and launched a limited edition Double Oreo capsule collection by Ferragni. This is an example of taking influencer marketing to the next level.
Most brands leverage digital influencers by asking them to advertise their brands or products through a post or a picture. That is where they limit themselves.
Oreo went ahead and collaborated with Ferragni to launch a special edition product with packaging that is associated with her style. She is also going to be seen in its new ad film for the launch.
That is not it. Oreo is also launching a capsule collection inspired by Ferragni that consumers can win as gifts and merchandise by participating in contests.
This product will have the same price as a regular Oreo pack.
So, who is Chiara Ferragni?
She is an Italian fashion blogger, influencer, designer and entrepreneur, who has collaborated with fashion and beauty brands through her blog 'The Blonde Salad'. She started the fashion blog in 2009 and has risen over the years.
By 2013, Ferragni's blog had reached more than one million unique visitors and 12 million views per month.
Her business ventures totalled about $8 million (mostly from her Chiara Ferragni Collection footwear) in 2014.
In January 2015, Ferragni's blog and shoe line, Chiara Ferragni Collection, became a case study at Harvard Business School.
In March 2015, she was selected for the April cover of Vogue España, making her the first fashion blogger to appear on any Vogue cover. Since then, she has appeared on the covers of over 50 fashion magazines.
In January 2016, Pantene announced Ferragni as its new global ambassador.
In 2019, Amazon Prime made a documentary on Ferragni and her rise to this level.
"Personally, I have been following Chiara Ferragni on Instagram for a few years now and she has 18.5 million followers globally! That is a huge reach for an influencer. In fact, she is more of a celebrity now than an influencer."
So, how does Oreo benefit by collaborating with Ferragni?
1. This new launch will lead to incremental sales for Oreo, just like any other innovation.
2. Oreo will potentially get new consumers, who are big fans and followers of Ferragni. They would want to try a product that carries her name.
3. By partnering with a young fashion blogger, Oreo is building its cool imagery with the millennials and Gen Z.
4. While Oreo would spend its advertising money, but posts and Instagram stories by Ferragni will get it (the brand) immense global reach, which will amplify its campaign even further.
What are the advantages for Ferragni by collaborating with Oreo?
An association with a global brand like Oreo builds her credential and equity even further, and gives her a global reach beyond her current base.
It increases her market value a notch higher, and gives other brands ideas and thoughts of partnering or collaborating with her in future.
Oreo packs have phenomenal distribution and would be available on the shelves of all supermarkets. People who do not know Ferragni, would want to know about her, read about her, and this will increase her follower numbers much more.
This is a win-win for both sides and a clear lesson from Mondelez on how to do influencer marketing beyond what most companies and brands do.
I am excited to see this phase of influencer marketing grow in the times ahead, and how marketing strategies will build this in their annual plans and promotion cycles.
(The author is global marketing communications manager, DSM Nutritional Products, and former Nestlé and Britannia hand. Images used have been sourced from the author.)