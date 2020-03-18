Double Oreo by Chiara Ferragni - an influencer marketing case study

So, how does Oreo benefit by collaborating with Ferragni?

1. This new launch will lead to incremental sales for Oreo, just like any other innovation.

2. Oreo will potentially get new consumers, who are big fans and followers of Ferragni. They would want to try a product that carries her name.

3. By partnering with a young fashion blogger, Oreo is building its cool imagery with the millennials and Gen Z.

4. While Oreo would spend its advertising money, but posts and Instagram stories by Ferragni will get it (the brand) immense global reach, which will amplify its campaign even further.