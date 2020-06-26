Dropping ‘the’ word – Fair or Unfair?: An analysis of HUL's move

It’s undeniable that the company (and a large number of their competitors, both multinational and Indian) have consciously and thoroughly exploited and milked this racist and prejudicial trait among Indians for 45 years now (and in other countries too, including Asian and African nations). In spite of many years of being questioned and criticised, they didn't give up their golden geese, claiming they were simply offering what consumers wanted! All the while they explicitly promoted fairness, suggesting over the years that enhanced fairness leads to better matrimonial prospects, greater attention from the opposite gender, improved social confidence, growing self-esteem, superior career choices, empowerment of women... the list is endless! While many companies and brands have jumped on the brandwagon over the years, the trend was clearly created by HUL and Fair & Lovely in India many decades back, and this has helped create by far the largest segment among face creams, lotions and face washes in India.