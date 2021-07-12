Emerging mobile touchpoints for Indian marketers

Increasingly, Tier-II and III segments are relying on their mobile devices for everything. Our internal data from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021 shows that 27 per cent of rural Indians engaged in edtech-related email campaigns. A massive 79 per cent engaged with push notifications when it came to health and fitness.

Other key sectors that witnessed an uptick were fintech (11 per cent) and on-demand services (21 per cent). Truly, this is a watershed moment for marketers. While the potential of Tier-II and III markets was long known, the pandemic acted as a testimony, with compelling results.