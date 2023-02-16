Empowering through knowledge: meeting the demands of evolving consumer behaviour

Personalisation is what makes a good campaign great, as it helps customers feel valued. Take a look at Spotify’s Wrapped that started in 2016, offering customers a deep dive into the music they listened to throughout the year. Released in early December each year, the launch of the campaign has historically correlated with a boost to Spotify’s app store ranking. The impact was such that now several brands have followed in its footsteps – Netflix’s Playback and Swiggy’s annual StatEATstics, to name a few.