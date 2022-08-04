EPL: Exclusive Precious Lessons in Branding

Taking a casual glance around any mall or just about any public space, especially those involved with sport, should bring to light an interesting sartorial observation. One can sight an EPL jersey almost anywhere. Be it Manchester United or Liverpool, these abound in every nook and corner. Even more compellingly, they far outnumber those from any other sport. This, even considering the Indian cricket team or IPL jerseys. The role of the jersey in evangelizing the EPL faith should never be undermined. Seeing a cool, hip T shirt worn by someone else, makes many others want to feel the same fabric on their skins. Even if they are not into the game itself. The brightness and dazzle of the material bypasses rational faculties. And in these days of Instagram obsession, they make for instant ‘post-worthy content’ as well.