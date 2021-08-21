Farewell Pradeep Guha: "The Young Turk Who Kept Rising"

PG did not ever make you feel lesser if you achieved less. He simply made you achieve more over time. Testimony to a true leader is not the work he leaves behind, but the people he has impacted and influenced. By that measure, arguably Mr. Guha is one of the greatest Corporate Managers in modern India. The majority of us Professional Managers in Indian Media and Advertising have been influenced by his style directly or indirectly. And we are all happy he was in our lives as he stitched us all into a close knit fraternity that has endured over decades.