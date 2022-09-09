Festive season brings positivity as consumer sentiments rise

Another case in point is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana deposits reaching a record level of close to Rs 2 trillion, as of August 22. ‘Banking the unbanked’ was a well-thought-out mission, because the average deposits per account have constantly risen. They are now reported to be Rs 3,761, as of August, an increase of 10.6%, as compared to the same period last year. This is a clear indication of the inculcation of savings habits amongst people.