First-timer at Cannes? Here's what you could do

The moment you land up at the croisette, I want you to do a very simple exercise that’ll save you a lot of time as a first timer. Look around. Look carefully around. At all the Greeks, the Italians, the Brazilians and the French. If you’re a keen observer, and I’m guessing you are and that’s why you’re here in Cannes, you’ll notice that they all won the looks and the savoir faire sweepstakes. Now what I’m about to tell you is going to save you a hell of a lot of time and heartbreak. Don’t even try.