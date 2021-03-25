From Binge Living to Binge Watching, and back

On the ground floor in the next block stayed the resident alcoholic Vinoo Manuel. A short, squat burly man Vinoo worked for a travel agency. Vinoo was a generous man with an acute sense of humour. But liquor had got the better of him. Come evening and we would find him red-eyed and swaying in the corridor looking for some mischief to perpetrate. ‘Where’s that fucking watchman?’, he would slur. ‘I want his belt to wear around my lungi’. He would then stumble around the building looking for the terrified watchman who would be hiding from him. On one occasion he found the watchman cowering behind a car in the basement. The watchman’s refusal to hand over his belt enraged Vinoo so much that he decided to kick him on the butt. In his enthusiasm he forgot that to kick someone on their butt you need one foot on the ground. He leapt up and swung hard with both feet and landed on his back on the floor, allowing the watchman to make a clean getaway. The watchmen didn’t mind Vinoo because they knew the next day the contrite man would ply them with food and drink and shove currency notes into their pockets by way of apology.