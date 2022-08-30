Gamechanging pickleball lessons for marketers

Every game of pickleball has its share of small victories. Even a novice is able to hit an amazing shot or two that gets the better of their more experienced and athletic opponent. This gives one an illusion of having improved with every game. The ability to win a few points and impress others around you as well with a clever shot or move definitely has its own high. Literally, the small everyday victories make one look forward to making this sport a part of their everyday job list.