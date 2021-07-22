Gen Z and the future of work

● Authenticity is sacred: For the Gen Z with a strong sense of purpose, simply being a big player within your industry is likely to have little impact, if your business is not authentic. If employers wish to attract the best candidates, it is of paramount importance that they be honest about, not only the positive elements, but also the potential downsides. This generation values feedback on a frequent basis (this could also be in part due to the instant feedback on social media platforms). They value interpersonal relationships and prefer to have an equanimous relationship with their manager, where they can confidently share opposing opinions.