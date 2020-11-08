Getting nosy about scent marketing: An academic analysis

1) Memory

Academia

A logo with a scent has a 65 per cent probability of being remembered by a customer after a year. However, an unscented brand has a 50 per cent probability of being forgotten within the first three months (Sense of Smell Institute). This has also been revalidated to an extent by Aradhna Krishna, who is one of the most renowned academics in this space.

She showcased how participants, who used an unscented pencil, experienced a 73 per cent decline while recalling the brand name. However, the participants, who were given a tea tree scented pencil, experienced only an eight per cent decline. This showcases the immense power that scent has on the brand recall.