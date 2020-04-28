“Greedy marketers have taken advantage of the pandemic to sell their wares”

Ads that did not follow the social distancing or other preventive norms laid down by the Government of individual countries and the World Health Organisation were also found objectionable by consumers. In the UK, the ASA (Advertising Standards Authority, the ad watchdog in the UK) made KFC pull out their most recent ad which had tight close-ups of people eating KFC and licking their lips and touching their faces. The ad made no mention of coronavirus at all. But because the advertisement went against the community guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus, over 160 consumers complained against the ad and the ASA promptly brought the ad down.