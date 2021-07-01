Halt and catch fire

As branded ecosystems take centre stage, the experience that we build for any user in those systems become the bedrock for growth. Customers expect seamless connectivity, weather its between multi device sync’s, or just continuing the Netflix show on the phone instead of streaming it. Imagine, if you had to restart the episode every time you turned back to the show you were binging. As digital starts mirroring the offline ecosystem, it’s time to re-evaluate the basics across all the touchpoints and identify the opportunities to scale. The ability to nourish, refine, and target consumers across the ecosystem, will in the longer term drive a higher CLV thus moving ahead from a base of pure acquisition.