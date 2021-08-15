Here is the money, where is my award?

The other day, during a pitch, we told the client that we won two One Show pencils. The client, who had never heard about The One Show, said that’s great, but we are going to give the other agency a higher score because it won 20 Bang Bang Awards. Two versus 20, it’s a simple calculation, isn’t it? And, who can blame the client? When there’s a new award show at every corner, how does one keep track of which one is worth what and which one matters?