Honey, I shrunk your market share

If we just look at past records and take two brands, Maggi and Cadbury, both of which were at the receiving end of adulteration reports, the simple answer is no. Nestle and Cadbury both had to withdraw Maggi and various chocolate brands, respectively, from the market, and dispose of stocks worth crores.

And we, the consumer, are still not clear if Maggi, indeed, had dangerous levels of lead or Cadbury chocolates did have worms. Yet, within a short period of time, both the brands recovered and are today still top of the charts. So, what happened?

