Honey Wars and food marketing come down to science Vs faith

‘If you eat fish, your brain will grow sharp’, was one of the food wisdoms I was fed (along with a steady diet of fish) in my early years. Many such examples of strongly held and earnestly delivered pieces of belief around food have been part of our growing up. To add to this body of belief, we have a steady stream of scientific studies from across the world delivering new news on food. Either uncovering a new superfood or debunking a long held myth about some other.