How brands and businesses can emerge stronger after the COVID-19 crisis

Focus on the core, and scaling back on non-essential investment

Businesses need to classify their spends: stop, delay, continue and accelerate. Long term projects have a high possibility of being shelved. But this environment will also be accelerating spends in some new areas, such a digital channel for sales, looking beyond the core customers to adjacent segments (adjacencies) and markets to sculpt new revenue streams, etc.

Remember, if you are a vendor selling products or services, the buyer will apply the same lenses, as earlier discussed, of essential versus discretionary.