How brands are shifting the narrative from feminine to fierce

In today's ever-evolving advertising and marketing space, brands adopt a fresh, more authentic approach, especially regarding their participation in women's sports. The traditional delicate portrayal of women is no longer prevalent. The new narrative focusses on their fierce competitiveness, strength, and raw determination. I've witnessed this shift firsthand as someone in this business for over two decades. The evolution of how brands engage with women's sports in India is nothing short of revolutionary, both for businesses and the audience at large.

The transformation is not just a marketing strategy; it's a cultural shift changing how we perceive women in sports and society. For decades, traditional sports advertising has predominantly highlighted men in sports, reflecting the industry's perceived male dominance; however, as the spotlight increasingly shifts towards women in sports, brands are responding significantly. We're seeing a radical shift, as countless brands from different industries are all jumping to be part of this new wave of action that's become such a massive part of the sporting ecosystem.

Today's brand campaigns celebrate women's strength, grit, and endurance. Brands are telling the stories of fierce female athletes who, like their male counterparts, compete with heart, even in the face of pain and personal challenges. Recent cricket leagues have perfectly encapsulated this in the past few years. With the TATA WPL and ICC Women's T20 World Cup gaining more traction, brands have taken a new approach to sports sponsorships. Brands are capitalising on the high-octane action from these athletes, whether it's through jerseys, title sponsorships, or even perimeter board branding.

Even leagues today aren't merely acknowledging that women's sports are on the rise; they're boldly declaring that the women are here, and they're here to dominate. Campaigns like the WPL's 'Cricket Ka Queendom' and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup's 'Whatever It Takes' highlight the fierce determination and relentless energy these athletes bring to the field. These campaigns celebrate the grit, skill, and ambition that propel women athletes to the pinnacle of their sport, transforming the narrative from potential to power and from emerging to excelling.

Here's a fun fact: women are not just athletes. They are also a crucial consumer base for sports, and brands are finally waking up to this reality. The rise in viewership for the leagues we all know and love has shown that the percentage of people watching sports nowadays is not as male-dominated as we may think. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup became the world's most-watched women's cricket event last year with a staggering 5.4 billion viewing minutes; the Women's Premier League (WPL) recorded 50 million viewers in its inaugural season alone. It's not just cricket either; the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final broke records by attracting over 365 million viewers across various platforms, while the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 garnered more than 1.12 billion viewers worldwide, marking a 30% increase from the 2015 edition. In addition, attendance is rising, which is positive news for brands that support women's sports and athletes.

Speaking of athletes, let's remember how influential they've become as brand ambassadors these days. Women like PV Sindhu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Mary Kom are not just sporting icons anymore; they're reshaping perceptions of women in sports. Brands finally recognise this power and collaborate with these athletes to tell inspiring stories—storylines of victories, struggles, and perseverance. These authentic narratives create a deeper connection with the audience, especially the young girls who see these athletes as role models.

Take Puma's 'Cricket is Everyone's Game' campaign, for example. It appeals directly to female sports fans and reinforces the idea that cricket belongs to everyone, not just men.

Women's sports sponsorships, from cricket to wrestling, are also rising, creating fresh opportunities for brand visibility. Many Indian brands traditionally associated with male sports are investing more and more in women's leagues, individual athletes, and events.

We're not just talking about cricket anymore; we're seeing Indian women athletes excel in various fields. This evolution creates a ripple effect, influencing how international brands perceive and engage with women's sports in India.

Marketers have the privilege of participating in this transformative marketing shift for the upcoming generation. By shifting the narrative from feminine to portraying women athletes as strong and fierce, they empower young girls to see themselves as future athletes and world champions, paving the way for a new era of representation and empowerment.

Today's world celebrates women in sports for their strength, resilience, and authenticity. Brands are embracing this change, and the impact is profound. This isn't just a trend; it's a revolution. And as we continue to champion women in sports, we're redefining marketing and inspiring the new generation of athletes.

(Our guest author, Vidur Naik is the Managing Partner at TCM Platform, a well-known sports management company, building sporting communities across offline, online and in the metaverse. He has worked across various leagues and women in sports is a topic close to his heart.)

