What classified ads tell us about change in small-town India

There was, of course, some indicator to a beaten down economy. I saw three ads for hotels, which announced they were on sale. One of them was under construction. The number of property ads were substantially less, lesser than even ‘To let’, or property on rent ads. Clearly indicating that not many are interested in buying property, but many places have become vacant and, in some cases, people renting out part of their homes, or even rooms to earn that extra buck.

The rates were not indicated, but just one phone call was enough for me to realise that it is now a renter’s market, not the landlord’s. The virtual absence of tiffin service and hostel services ads was also a good indicator of how the migrant population of students has disappeared. There were not many commercial property on sale or rent ads, but my guess is that a glut will follow soon, if poor customer response to shopping is any indicator, and the usual three months of force majeure clause kicks in.