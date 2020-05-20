How David Ogilvy's unique advice improved my conversations

"So, convert that into your advantage. Don't worry about your background, or what you don't know. Not knowing gives you the licence to be inquisitive. You listen well. Learn to ask good questions. Remember, there is a difference between asking questions to understand and being inquisitive. Always be polite when you frame your questions. If it is an important meeting, plan well. What do you want from the meeting, and plan your questions. What do you need to know to get a good brief from your client. If it is a social occasion, just listen well. Be interested. And interesting. Learn to tell stories well."