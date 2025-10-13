How festive emotions trigger impulse buying: shopper psychology explained

In a recent conversation over a coffee break at work, someone asked an intriguing question – “Why do we end up buying things we never planned during Diwali, Eid, or Christmas?” I think the most important answer is the emotional connections brands have with their consumers around this time. Let’s dive a little deeper into why I think this is true.

Festivals in India and around the world serve as powerful cultural markers. It is a time when friends and family share moments of joy, nostalgia, and togetherness.

However, festivals also serve as a significant economic stimulant. Every year, across markets, consumer spending rises sharply during the festive period.

From a study I saw online – “Retailers report that festive sales contribute up to 40% of annual revenues in some categories.”

While logic shapes much of every purchase we make today, festivals shift the balance for most of us, therefore creating the need for impulse shopping during this period. During this period, shoppers become more receptive, more indulgent, and more willing to stretch beyond their monthly expenses.

To understand the phenomenon fully, we need to look at how festive emotions intersect with shoppers' psychology.

If you take a moment to reflect on your own reactions, you'll realise that festive buying is not merely transactional; it carries symbolic meaning! When people purchase gifts, clothes, or even upgrade gadgets during festivals, they are often responding to an emotional trigger rather than a rational need.

It is said that these emotions act as shortcuts in decision-making for brands, but the argument here is that during high emotions like festivals, these shortcuts become stronger. A well-crafted emotional connection with your brand can persuade them to purchase something they liked but didn’t really need at that time.

If we had to make an advertisement today, marketers would look into a few key emotional drivers that create impulse buying in consumers.

The 'feel good’ effect: that new watch, festive attire, or designer home décor feels justified. Positive emotions reduce mental barriers to spending, making impulse purchases easier to rationalise.

Nostalgia and traditions: Nostalgia nudges them toward purchases that reinforce tradition. A box of treats, a piece of jewellery, or even the smell of incense can remind shoppers of family gatherings or childhood celebrations.

FOMO: Shoppers often feel pressure — subtle or explicit — to participate and match the energy of their peers. This leads to a fear of missing out (FOMO), which accelerates impulse buying. The rise of social media has only amplified this effect.

Urgency and the power it has on us all: Festive seasons come with limited-time offers, exclusive launches, and “last chance” banners. UUrgency activates a psychological trigger known as loss aversion, which creates a fear of missing out (FOMO) on opportunities.

Gifting and more gifting: One of the biggest drivers of the festive surge is gifting! But it doesn’t stop there. While gifting for festivals is common, what this also evokes in the shoppers' minds is buying for themselves too. One for them & one more for me!

If you as a marketer can understand these emotional drivers, you can definitely do some wonders for your brand during the festive period.

Successful festive campaigns rarely focus only on discounts or deals. Instead, they present products as facilitators of emotions such as joy, belonging, or tradition, which create an emotional connection for the consumer.

Let's pause for a moment and reassess the situation. While festive emotions hold significant power for brands, it's crucial to maintain a delicate balance between authentically tapping into them and overly exploiting them.

Consumers today are discerning and quick to spot exaggerated claims or manipulative marketing. Brands that push too aggressively risk eroding trust. The formula here is striking the right balance between impulse & authenticity.

The best part of doing this well is the implication brands can have post the festive period. If this is done well, the emotional connection with the brand can be taken ahead and become all year round.

Brands that decode these dynamics can replicate elements in other campaigns, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, or exclusivity even outside traditional festive calendars.

In short, holidays are about feelings, not just shopping. Shoppers buy with open hearts.

The joy of gifting, the traditions and the desire to belong all come together to drive impulsive buying, sometimes without a rational checklist to explain it.

For marketers and brands, the real opportunity lies in respecting these emotions while designing strategies. When done right, festive campaigns can create more than a spike in sales—they can create lasting emotional connections, ensuring that the brand becomes part of the consumer’s festive memory.

(Our guest author, Ruksheen Palia, is the Vice-President, Business & Growth at digital marketing agency Social Panga.)