How lack of transparency and industry regulations are contributing to Mobile Ad Fraud

Standardised industry regulations

Results from surveys conducted with Indian marketers have also revealed that the lack of industry regulations is one of the major factors that contribute to the rise of ad fraud. The global ad fraud spend is said to hit a value of USD 26 billion by 2020. Regulatory practices must be put into place because that value is just too high to be left unattended. The reason behind the absence of such measures is the rapid advancement of technology. Marketers have just begun to get a grip on digital marketing, whereas fraudsters have already found several loopholes to exploit the online ad space being used by marketers for their campaigns. Although some brands are working towards taking legal action against such fraudulent activities, fraudsters are much too fast to be held back by litigatory actions that take years to process.