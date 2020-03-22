How Netflix became our favourite history teacher

No offence meant to our history teachers, but it probably never got the platform, or the medium, that it needed to flourish. In fact, a number of students never really found history very interesting. But isn't it surprising - how can a subject that is based on stories of bravery, greed, unbridled romance ever be boring? It was probably the chronological passive manner in which History was taught that made it boring. When your focus is on remembering when the Battle of Plassey was fought versus what actually happened, the result is a lack of interest in a topic that’s pregnant with perspectives and possibilities.