How podcasts shape narratives, reach niche audiences and drive ROI

Podcasts have emerged as one of the most credible and effective formats in modern media, as they create space for depth, continuity, and storytelling in an environment dominated by short-form content.

Podcasts are no longer peripheral or experimental but sit at the intersection of culture and content and offer brands and creators a medium where narratives can unfold with intent and audiences can engage by choice.

In a fragmented ecosystem, that ability to hold attention over time is not just valuable, it is strategic! And unlike most content fighting for eyeballs, podcasts earn loyalty through time, trust, and intimacy.

Why do podcasts feel different today?

Podcasts have become a space where long-form conversations, deep dives, and unapologetically specific interests thrive. The real shift, however, is not just in scale but in intent. Podcasts today are not trying to speak for everyone. They are speaking directly to someone.

The strongest podcasts are often the ones that know exactly who they are speaking to. So, a significant majority of podcast listeners regularly tune into niche programming because it offers depth, specificity, and insight that mainstream formats often cannot.

Whether it is a show breaking down complex business empires, decoding internet subcultures, or dissecting music album by album, niche podcasts invite listeners into a world that feels personal and rewarding.

This is evident in globally successful shows such as Acquired, hosted by Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal. The podcast has gained clout because it is more of a conversational audiobook rather than traditional podcasts.

It tells the stories and strategies behind iconic companies with exceptional depth and rigour. Also, the Dissect podcast that was launched by Cole Cuchna in 2016 breaks down music albums track by track, unpacking cultural context, production choices, and lyrical intent with academic precision.

These podcasts respect the intelligence and curiosity of their audience. They do not simplify. They go deeper.

The same applies closer home. In India, this approach is reflected in the scale and influence of podcasts like Nikhil Kamath’s long-form conversations, which have built massive audiences by prioritising unfiltered dialogue over soundbites.

Similarly, Desi Crime has built a devoted following by focusing on real crime stories rooted in the Indian subcontinent, using culturally grounded, immersive storytelling that brings local contexts and human impact to the forefront, creating strong emotional engagement among listeners.

Then you have a show like Breakfast with Champions. Gaurav Kapur has built something that goes beyond just interviews because he’s mastered the timing of the sports world. It’s that specific ability to be the first voice people look for when a player is trending or a tournament is peaking.

It isn't just about the archives; it’s about being the person the audience trusts to react to the moment while it’s still fresh. By staying at the top of the cultural cycle, these shows are not chasing virality. They are building habits.

From a creator and brand perspective, this is where podcasts truly shine. Niche podcasts foster communities, not just audiences. Listeners return week after week because it feels like being part of an inner circle or a private club where you actually have to show up.

Unlike the rest of the internet, where we are often just skimming Substack headlines, scrolling through Instagram, or hitting 'save' on a Reddit post only to never look back, podcasts require you to actually listen. It is an active choice.

You are giving a voice, your undivided attention for an extended period. That level of intimacy and focused engagement is impossible to replicate on platforms built for a quick glance.

Better ROI through meaningful engagement

For brands, the rise of niche podcasts presents a compelling opportunity. Advertising in podcasts works differently from traditional media. It is not about interrupting attention. It is about borrowing trust.

When a host speaks about a brand within the flow of a conversation, it feels less like an ad and more like a recommendation.

At OML, we have seen this play out across different formats and categories. One strong example is the The Durex Podcast that demonstrated how brands can enter sensitive or complex conversations with authenticity.

By creating a safe, honest space around relationships and intimacy, the podcast allowed the brand to stand for something meaningful rather than merely visible. The engagement here was driven by relevance, not reach.

Another example is Knights Dugout, created with Kolkata Knight Riders, that took fans beyond match-day action through candid, humorous conversations with players and insiders, offering rare insights into personal journeys, locker-room moments, and life beyond cricket.

By humanising the franchise and sustaining engagement beyond the season, the podcast strengthens KKR’s connection with its fan community.

And for a different side of the sport, you have the Mark Waugh cricket podcast. It skips the polished studio vibe for something much more raw and grounded, like a locker-room conversation. So, by leaning into that authenticity, the result is not just listenership but sustained affinity.

This level of connection is only possible when brands look beyond the trend cycle. Often, brands wait for something to start trending before they get involved, but that reactive approach rarely feels authentic.

The real opportunity lies in having a consistent pulse on culture where a brand is involved in the various facets of a community’s life from the start.

By being proactive and showing up before a conversation peaks, a brand stops feeling like an outsider jumping on a hashtag and starts feeling like a natural part of the cultural fabric.

Moreover, we’ve all been stuck in that 'endless scroll' on YouTube or any OTT platform, where you spend more time looking for a movie than actually watching one. Dekh Bhai feels like the antidote to that. It isn't a brand telling you what's good; it's more like listening to your most cinephile friends talk about what they're genuinely into.

By leaning into that natural chemistry, IMDb stops being a search bar and starts being a companion. It takes the work out of finding something to watch and brings back the fun of just stumbling onto a great title because someone you trust recommended it.

What connects all these examples is not genre or format, but intent. Podcasts work best when they are built with respect for the listener. This is also why ROI from podcasting often outperforms expectations.

Niche podcasts typically face less advertising clutter, allowing brands to stand out. The audiences are more attentive, the messaging more contextual, and the impact more measurable in terms of recall, trust, and conversion.

As podcasting evolves with video and live shows, the core remains the same because it is all about the connection. You see this clearly with a show like Simplified.

Chuck and his co-hosts have built a remarkably tight community by being the smartest and most relatable people in the room. It is a great example of how a podcast does not need to shout to be heard.

When you have a loyal audience that tunes in specifically for your perspective on how the world works, the format becomes secondary to the relationship.

The future of podcasting will not be defined by who shouts the loudest, but by who listens the closest. For creators, it is an opportunity to tell stories without compromise.

For brands, it is a chance to be part of conversations that actually matter. And for audiences, it remains one of the few spaces in modern media where depth still wins.

The real value of podcasts today lies in this simple truth. When content is built with clarity of purpose and respect for its audience, scale follows naturally. And more often than not, the richest returns are found not in the mainstream, but in the niche.

(Roycin Dsouza is Sr. VP, Branded Content at OML. A Bombay-based music photographer, producer, DJ, and marketer with 14 years in digital advertising and content storytelling.)