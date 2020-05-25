How short is your client brief?

As marketers, I believe our primary role is to create and implement campaigns that ‘work’. And that definition and metric of what ‘worked’, or not, comes from the brief. Irrespective of the nature of the campaign. Fundamentally, a good brief needs to sharply define three things – what do I want to achieve (objective), who do I want to influence (audience), and why should they get influenced, or motivated, to choose me (proposition). As simple as it sounds, these are the three questions that are the toughest to pin down. Because, ‘yeh dil hamesha maange more’. Yes, it is hard to accept and align that one marketing campaign can only solve one problem at a time. Hence, a good practical tip to follow, while crafting the brief, would be to also articulate three more points – what is this campaign not meant to do, who may not get interested in what we market, and what would make my audience tag me as a ‘more of the same’ and look away. For a marketer, being conscious of these is a great start. Aligning these with internal stakeholders is a key step forward. And discussing these with the creative partners is a valuable input, much more than we can imagine.