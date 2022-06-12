How to perfectly balance technology with emotions to connect with consumers

A very apt example of this that comes to my mind, is from Shanghai, where Starbucks offered its customers to experience the roaster through augmented reality (AR) via their app. The customer simply could point to key features around the café, like the cask, which will display new information, and act as a tour guide. Customers could also explore the space and collect virtual badges. Once they order all, they receive a custom roastery social media filter to share.