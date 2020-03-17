How to work from home?

So you think to yourself, it's just for a couple of weeks - you can wing it. You get your laptop to your bed, get your cup of coffee, and get to it. But because you're at home, you're easily distracted. You Netflix a little (what harm can that do?), you pour yourself a beer (work from home is awesome), you take a little nap (you could get used to this). Till you realize that your output is basically shit, and you're not really working. You're using this as an excuse to chill.