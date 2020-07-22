How will the Consumer Protection Act 2019 affect the ASCI?

"Misleading advertisement" in relation to any product, or service, means an advertisement, which:

(i) Falsely describes such product or service; or

(ii) Gives a false guarantee to, or is likely to mislead the consumers as to the nature, substance, quantity or quality of such product or service; or

(iii) Conveys an express or implied representation which, if made by the manufacturer or seller or service provider thereof, would constitute an unfair trade practice; or

(iv) Deliberately conceals important information.