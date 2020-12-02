Human analogy: a framework for brand anatomy

Here is a snapshot of framework and how each brand component relates to a human being:

· Brand identity: the physique and clothing of the brand. How does the brand appear externally?

· Brand positioning: the head (rational benefit) and the heart (emotional benefit). What does that brand do? How does it make me feel?

· Brand personality: the character and values of the brand. Who is the brand as a person?

· Brand essence: the soul and spirit of the brand. What is the distillation of the brand? Its DNA?