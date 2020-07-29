I have a joke on brand communication…

The audience has turned the remote on themselves

There is a memorable line enthusiastically put forth by Geet (essayed wonderfully by actress Kareena Kapoor) in that breezy film ‘Jab We Met’. She says, in response to no one in particular asking, “Main khud ki favourite person hoon”. And that kind of sums up what has happened during the lockdown.

At a time when self-appreciation was anyways on the rise, when a lot of television entertainment was forced into a phase of reruns, people rediscovered their own creative sides. The amount of articles, blogs, pictures and videos being posted rose to unprecedented levels. The number of people going ‘live’, feeling comfortable uploading their songs or starting their own pages, rose faster than mask and sanitiser stocks running out.

People probably came to the conclusion that the best thing to watch on screen was themselves. Many began worshipping the celebrity within. In several decades, when the retrospective lens might be called into action, this lockdown phase might well be identified as the critical tipping point as far as general public uploaded content goes.