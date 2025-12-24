India is finally spending on feeling better

Just a few years ago, wellness was seldom a topic of conversation among Indians, let alone something they proactively acted upon. However, things have changed, and today, it is an active choice woven into everyday life.

From ergonomic furniture in living rooms to posture-supportive cushions in offices and wearable tech tracking our every move, the wellness movement has quietly but powerfully entered the mainstream.

This shift is not a fleeting trend; it reflects a structural change in how Indians think about health, comfort, and longevity. Wellness is no longer about reacting to illness; it is about preventing it. It is about feeling better, performing better, and living with greater balance and awareness.

There are numbers supporting this concept too. According to NielsenIQ, more than 50% of Indian consumers now proactively work on their health and wellness. What is striking is not just the number but the mindset behind it.

Wellness today extends beyond physical health; it includes mental, emotional, and even environmental well-being as well. People are redefining the concept of "healthy" by simultaneously seeking comfort and mindfulness.

This redefinition is deeply cultural. A younger, urban generation raised amid fast-paced lifestyles and digital overload is rediscovering the value of rest, movement, and comfort.

Whether it is investing in sleep aids, posture-supportive chairs, or arch-support shoe insoles, the message is clear: wellness is not a luxury; it is a daily necessity.

This shift in mindset has translated into remarkable market momentum. The Indian wellness industry is projected to cross $72 billion by 2025, growing at an annual rate of 28%. By 2030, it could reach $90 billion, encompassing everything from nutrition and mental health to ergonomic solutions and holistic care.

Within this ecosystem, the ergonomic products category is one of the fastest-growing. The Indian ergonomic chair market, for example, is expected to double from $570 million in 2022 to over $1.1 billion by 2030, expanding at nearly 9.5% CAGR.

And this industry is just one slice of a larger pie that includes cushions, desks, insoles, mats, and accessories designed to support posture and comfort.

Consumers are voting with their wallets. They are spending on everyday objects that deliver long-term wellness value: items that reduce fatigue, prevent pain, and make the simple act of sitting, standing, or walking more effortless.

But what is driving this wellness wave? In one word: awareness. A 39% rise in online searches for health and wellness topics over the past year – including ergonomics, movement health, and self-care – points to a society that is both informed and proactive. Around 80% of Indians now use at least one health-tracking app or wearable, a sign that wellness is being integrated into the data-driven routines of daily life.

But more than information, it is about identity. Indian consumers today increasingly associate their well-being with how they work, live, and interact with their surroundings.

The wellness economy is as much emotional as it is physical – people want to feel in control of their comfort, especially in a world of hybrid work, urban congestion, and digital fatigue.

Another reason behind this shift is urban India’s lifestyle transformation. Long hours of sitting, hybrid work setups, and limited movement have made musculoskeletal disorders one of the leading modern health concerns. At the same time, rising affluence means people can now afford to act on this awareness, investing in products that are preventive rather than reactive.

In this context, ergonomics has evolved from a corporate concern to a personal priority. What used to be seen as office gear is now central to home design.

Consumers are building small wellness ecosystems within their living spaces – a supportive chair for posture, a posture correction belt, a footrest under the desk, and a cushion that doubles as lumbar support.

Indians are learning that comfort is as important as diet and exercise for productivity.

The future of wellness in India lies at the intersection of technology, personalisation, and sustainability. Brands that understand this trinity are shaping the next phase of growth. On the technology front, personalisation is key, whether it is smart cushions that analyse postures or health apps that recommend mobility routines based on user data.

Meanwhile, sustainability has become a non-negotiable value for nearly half of Indian consumers, who now look for eco-friendly materials, recyclable packaging, and ethical supply chains.

This creates a unique opportunity for brands to marry purpose with performance, to design products that work better and make people feel better about the choices they make.

The ongoing shift toward wellness-centric living reaffirms this belief. Indians are not just spending more on health; they are thinking differently about what health means. Every home, office, and street corner is becoming a micro-environment of well-being, and the design of the objects around us plays a transformative role in that.

This shift is just the tip of the iceberg; as India continues to urbanise, the next decade will belong to brands that blend science with empathy, those that design not for trends but for the body’s quiet, daily needs. Indians are recognising that the true luxury of modern life lies not in their possessions, but in maintaining optimal health at all times.

(Ganesh Sonawane is the Co-Founder and CEO of Frido, an Indian wellness brand specialising in ergonomic comfort products such as cushions, wheelchairs, and baby care items.)