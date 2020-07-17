"Indian men have come some way from being couch potatoes to potato peelers"

“The days I am back home by 7 in the evening, I make the main dish for dinner, actually I quite enjoy doing it and, in the mornings, I help my kids to get ready for school”, said an investment banker who also added that he loved gaming in his spare time. Some couples admitted that they had to keep certain things under wraps. “My husband cooks regularly but when we have people home for dinner, I am never sure if I should tell my guests that he cooked most of the dishes as then both of us will be judged”, lamented a millennial wife who felt that society is not kind on people who dare to break stereotypes. I had named this tribe the Domestic Dudes.