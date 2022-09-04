India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 performance - what’s in it for brands?

Cricket advertising in this country has its own set of pivots waiting to happen while it takes a stance at this juncture of fascinating uncertainty. Will ODIs as a format exist at all? As the ODI world cup returns to India next year after the triumph of 2011, how will the brands navigate IPL and the ODI world cup in 2023? What shall be the enhanced window for the IPL in line with the eyepopping media rights which have been auctioned? Questions are aplenty for the marketers to consider as they rethink their content and advertising strategy around cricket.